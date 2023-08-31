Thursday, August 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ACE arrests accused of forgery

Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -   The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) ar­rested an accused involved in a forgery case here on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by ACE office, Regional Director Ab­dul Razzaq Dogar received an application that a retired teacher of Government Girls High School Chak No 29 SB was died two years ago. Her son was receiving her pension through forg­ery and he did not inform the department about her death. The ACE took an ac­tion and the inquiry officer recovered Rs783,740 from the accused.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1693370258.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023