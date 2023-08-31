ACE arrests accused of forgery

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) ar­rested an accused involved in a forgery case here on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by ACE office, Regional Director Ab­dul Razzaq Dogar received an application that a retired teacher of Government Girls High School Chak No 29 SB was died two years ago. Her son was receiving her pension through forg­ery and he did not inform the department about her death. The ACE took an ac­tion and the inquiry officer recovered Rs783,740 from the accused.