Thursday, August 31, 2023
Addl info secy Sohail Ali Khan removed

Addl info secy Sohail Ali Khan removed
MATEEN HAIDER
August 31, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar late Wednesday night accorded approval of sacking Additional Secretary Incharge Ministry of Information Sohail Ali Khan from his position. According to a notification of Establishment Division, Sohail Ali Khan has been asked to immediately report to the Establishment Division. Another notification of the Establishment Division said that an officer of information group BPS-21 Zahoor Ahmed has been made Additional Secretary Information Incharge Information Ministry. Sohail Ali served almost for more than a year as additional secretary incharge of the Information Ministry. No reason has been given by the sources about his sudden removal

