At KP cabinet meeting, CM shows concern over pending net hydel profit

Peshawar - The 9th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet meeting was convened on Wednesday under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan. Attendees included cabinet members, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and administrative secretaries. In his address, the Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the new cabinet members.

Azam Khan emphasized the caretaker government’s apolitical and impartial nature while highlighting its role as outlined in the constitution and the Election Commission Act of 2017. He identified two major challenges: law and order and financial constraints. Despite the Ex-FATA merger, the province’s share of NFC funds remained inadequate, hindering development efforts.

The Chief Minister also voiced concerns about pending net hydel profit dues, making it difficult to expedite development in merged districts. Azam Khan mentioned his efforts to address these issues with the previous federal government and instructed the caretaker finance minister to continue these endeavours.

The government’s priorities, as reiterated by the Chief Minister, include promoting merit, transparency, and good governance. Administrative secretaries were urged to provide honest advice and take action against corruption cases.

The meeting’s agenda included key points such as project revisions, establishing a forensic science laboratory in Peshawar, nominating an administrative judge for anti-terrorism courts, and addressing issues related to Police Public School teachers. These measures are expected to enhance counterterrorism and law and order efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to effectively manage caretaker government responsibilities in the province, ensuring they align with constitutional and legal mandates.