Thursday, August 31, 2023
Bid to smuggle heroin abroad foiled

PESHAWAR   -   In a coordinated operation, the Excise Intelligence Bureau, in conjunction with the Excise Mardan Police Station, thwarted an attempt to smuggle heroin abroad and apprehended a foreign drug smuggler on Nowshera Mardan Road.

According to the Excise Department spokesperson, the Excise Intelligence Bureau received a tip-off regarding the smuggling of heroin from Islamabad International Airport to Dubai. They intercepted a car on Nowshera Mardan Road transporting a passenger to Islamabad International Airport.

Excise police searched the car and found the passenger, identified as Aqal Jan, son of Feroze Khan and a resident of Kuki Khel Ali Mosque, in possession of 57 heroin- filled capsules.

