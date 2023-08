ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Tajikistan, called on ‘Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan. According to the ISPR, the Chairman JCSC also had separate meetings with other government and military officials during which matters of mutual interests were discussed.