Thursday, August 31, 2023
COAS praises troops for their offensive spirit

Our Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
RAWALPINDI   -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS witnessed field fire and battle drills. On arrival, COAS was briefed on training objectives set for the exercise with a view to validate operational readiness of the formation in challenging environment.

COAS appreciated the synergy displayed by Air Force, Army Aviation and ground troops in execution of various operational drills. COAS praised the troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit. He also appreciated high morale and battle worthiness of the troops. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander 4 Corps.

