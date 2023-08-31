Thursday, August 31, 2023
Cop shot, injured near Sea View

Agencies
August 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI- A police officer was shot and injured by some unidentified accused near Sea View, Clifton on Wednesday. According to police, Sub-inspector Zareef Abbasi was shot and injured by some unidentified accused near Farhan Shaheed Park, Sea View, Clifton. The injured cop was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment. SI Zareef was posted at the special protection unit. Further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar taking notice of the incident, sought a detailed report from the SSP South

Agencies

