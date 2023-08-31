Corpse hanging with roof garden recovered

MUZAFFARGARH - The corpse hang­ing from the roof garden was recovered but po­lice have yet to reach out whether it was murder or suicide. As per the police source, Zulfikar Goraya was found hanging dead with a rope tightened around his neck. The police forensic team and crime scene unit collected evidence from the spot after approaching quickly. The real cause of the death would come out after the postmortem re­port, said the official. The deceased has three chil­dren. Chowk Sarwar Sha­heed police station started an investigation into the matter.