DEO terminates teachers, clerks over prolonged absence

Mardan - The District Education Officer (DEO-Female), Abida Parveen, has terminated two female teachers and a Junior Clerk from their services due to prolonged absence from their duties, according to sources in the education department.

Sources have revealed that Huma Noreen, DM BPS-15 at GGMS Kalo Shah, has been absent from school since June 14, 2022, until the present date. Fatima Iqbal, a PST at GGPS Mohabatabad, has been absent from school since September 28, 2022, up to the present. Additionally, Tufail Ahmad, a Junior Clerk at BPS-11 in GGHSS Bakhshali, has been absent from school since August 20, 2022, without obtaining prior permission or leave sanction from the competent authority. It has been further disclosed that show cause notices (No- 6745/G, No-9136/G, and 6340-41/G) were issued to them, but they failed to respond to these notices. Subsequently, an inquiry was conducted, which found the mentioned employees guilty. During the inquiry, it was also confirmed that these employees had travelled abroad from Pakistan. Sources have added that EDO-Female exercised her authority under Section 4(b)(iii) of E&D rules 2011 and issued the removal order for these employees from their services.