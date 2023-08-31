Dist admin starts operation against beggars

PESHA WAR - On Wednesday, the district administration initiated a special campaign against professional beggars in the provincial capital and established five teams to conduct daily operations in specific areas.

On the campaign’s first day, authorities arrested hundreds of professional beggars from various locations in Peshawar under the Anti-Beggary Act. They were subsequently transferred to Darul Kafala under the district administration’s jurisdiction.

Participating in the ongoing campaign against beggars were the Department of Social Welfare, Child Protection Unit, Rescue, and other organizations. The Deputy Commissioner’s office reported that those arrested included children, elderly individuals, and women.

The office also stated that comprehensive data and records of the individuals apprehended during the campaign would be collected. The district administration’s teams will carry out daily crackdowns in prominent places, including Hayatabad, Hashangari, Gulbahar, Firdous, Jameel Chowk, University Town, Aman Road, and many others.