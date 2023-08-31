Duke describes emotional trauma after Afghanistan

LONDON-The Duke of Sussex has described his emotional “unravelling” after he returned from military service in Afghanistan in 2013. In a Netflix documentary series about the Invictus Games, Prince Harry said the “biggest struggle for me was that no one around me could really help”. The “trigger” for the duke’s trauma had been serving in Afghanistan. But he linked it to the loss of his mother Princess Diana, who had died in 1997 when he was 12 years old. “Losing my mum at such a young age was trauma that I had that I was never really aware of. It was never discussed, I didn’t talk about it and I’ve suppressed it like most youngsters would have done,” said the duke, 38. “Unfortunately like most of us, the first time you really consider therapy is when you’re lying on the floor in the foetal position, probably wishing that you dealt with some of this stuff previously.” The five-part documentary series, Heart of Invictus, tells the story of the duke’s sports competition for servicemen and women who have been injured and disabled. Prince Harry said he wanted Invictus to be like a safety net to catch people, because he lacked the support or understanding of his own “invisible injuries”. “I didn’t have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me,” he said. An injured veteran tells the duke about the “demons” that have haunted him and held him back.