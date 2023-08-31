Electricity bills: Lahore traders to observe shutter down strike on Sept 2

The business community of Lahore on Thursday announced to observe a shutter down strike on September 2 (Saturday) against the inflated electricity bills and rising inflation.

In a statement, Mujahid Maqsood Butt – President of Traders Association – said that markets across Lahore will remain closed on Saturday (September 2) in protest against inflated electricity bills and rising inflation in the country.

Traders cannot pay such heavy bills, as it is destroying our businesses, Butt said and urged the Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar to take back the recent hike in the electricity bills.

Meanwhile, Karachi traders have also announced a shutter down strike on September 1 against inflated electricity bills.

Countrywide protests

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

Earlier on Wednesday, Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar said the government cannot provide more subsidies on the electricity bills while being in program of the IMF.