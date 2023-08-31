Thursday, August 31, 2023
Enmity claims two lives in Nowshera

APP
August 31, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   At least two people were killed when unidentified armed men fired at them in the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Khweshgi police said the incident took place in Khweshgi Bala where two men identified as Farooq and Abdullah Umar were fired at by unknown assailants. Both the men died on the scene while the assailants, whose identity could not be ascertained so far, managed to escape the area. Police informed that the killings were a result of old enmity between the deceased and the assailants. Khweshgi police have initiated a search operation to arrest the perpetrators after registering a case of double murder.

