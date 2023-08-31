Floods wash away 50 homes in Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH - A relentless surge of floodwater has unleashed devastation at village Nak­li (tehsil Alipur) as it washed away 50 homes and plunged the community into a complex web of challenges that extend far beyond the loss of shelter.

Tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal Abbas­si undertook a courageous journey to the disaster-stricken area. Amidst the heart-wrenching backdrop of homes vanishing into the river’s abyss, Ab­bassi’s visit aimed to assess the true magnitude of the losses.

Nakli Gopang, a once-thriving vil­lage within Mouza Kundrala, now presents a deserted look and com­plete silence.

In response to this catastrophe, au­thorities acted swiftly by setting up flood relief camps and offering solace in the form of tents to those displaced by the disaster. A glimmer of hope emerged as tehsildar assured the af­fected residents of his relentless pur­suit to secure compensation for their shattered lives.

Abbassi’s unwavering commitment is reflected in his daily presence at the flood victims’ camp, a testament to his pledge that they would not face this ordeal alone. The compassion didn’t end there— medicines and sustenance for animals have been provided, demonstrating a compre­hensive approach to disaster relief.

Amidst the debris, a resilient com­munity still clung to hope, bolstered by the support of the district admin­istration. Under the vigilant guidance of DC Muzaffargarh, the distribution of tents was executed with utmost transparency, said Iqbal.

Beyond the loss of homes, their very livelihoods hung in the balance. The flood’s ferocity wasn’t limited to demolishing houses; it also rav­aged businesses, leaving the victims in dire need. The plea for dry rations echoes their struggle for sustenance in the midst of this complex crisis.

DC INAUGURATES DAY CARE CENTRE AT HIS OFFICE

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi has said that provision of facilities to women employees and protection of their rights was essential for building a prosperous society. He expressed these views while inaugu­rating Day Care centre at DC office on Wednesday. The purpose of day care centre was to provide economic secu­rity and sense of satisfaction and fulfill­ment. The DC said that the establish­ment of the day care centre will create balance in work life of women due to which their interest in work and per­formance will improve.