Thursday, August 31, 2023
Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

RAJANPUR   -   Rajanpur Police claimed to have arrested four pro­claimed offenders (POs) who committed heinous crimes during an ongoing special drive against POs across the district. SHO City police station Jaam­pur Akhtar Khan said that police have arrested four POs including Fida Hussain, Ghulam Mustafa alias Billu, Shafqat and Aon Abbas as they were wanted by po­lice in heinous crimes. DPO Rajanpur Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad appreciated district police and said that the safety of properties and the lives of the masses was a top priority.

Staff Reporter

