Thursday, August 31, 2023
Four TTP terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Pishin: CTD
Agencies
August 31, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA/DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -   At least four terrorists of the banned Tehreek- e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit were killed on Wednesday during an operation conducted in Pishin district of Balochistan province, the counterterrorism department spokesman said.

The most wanted sharpshooter of TTP namely Shakar Din alias Umar Khalid was among four terrorists killed in the intelligence-based operation. “On a tip-off, the CTD Balochistan carried out a search operation in the refugee camp Surkhab area of Pishin district. During the exchange of firing, four TTP men were killed.” A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the hideouts of the outlawed terrorist’s residence. Apart from attacks on the security forces, the killed terrorists were also involved in various serious acts of terrorism.

CTD Balochistan lodged the FIR and started a search operation to arrest other members of the network. Further probe was underway. Meanwhile, the district police repulsed a terrorist attack on Daraban Police station late Tuesday night.

