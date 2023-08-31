Thursday, August 31, 2023
Fulham beat Tottenham on penalties in League Cup, Leeds knocked out 

Agencies
August 31, 2023
Sports

LONDON - Ful­ham beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 on penalties to reach the third round of the League Cup after they drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, while second tier Leeds United also suf­fered shootout misery as they were dumped out by Salford City. Tottenham de­fender Davinson Sanchez failed to find the net with their third penalty as Ful­ham keeper Marek Rodak saved low to his left, before Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete both scored to complete the victory. In the pouring rain, Fulham took the lead in the 19th min­ute of the London derby through an own goal from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven from close range. Four-times winners Totten­ham did not manage a shot on target in the first half and the hosts could have led by two goals at halftime, but Spurs keeper Fraser Forster made a superb save to deny a Rodrigo Muniz header just before the break. Ange Postecoglou’s side drew level in the 56th minute when Richarlison connect­ed with a lofted pass by Ivan Perisic to nod home from a tight angle. Fulham, however, went close to seal­ing the win in regular time when Harry Wilson ran onto a loose pass inside the box but Forster’s save kept Spurs in the contest.

