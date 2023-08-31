Gold rate increases by Rs2,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,900 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs235,400 as compared to its sale at Rs233,500 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,486 to Rs202,675 from Rs200,189 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs185,785 from Rs183,506, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at RS 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market, however, increased by $21 to $1,938 from $1,917, the Association reported.