Govt gets power to negotiate for G2G agreement

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has empowered itself of negotiations for a G2G agreement between the federal government and a government of foreign state.

The Federal Cabinet through circulation has approved a summary for constituting a Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCIGCT), which has empowered the caretaker govt for negotiating G2G agreements with foreign governments, official source told The Nation here yesterday.

According the source, a summary moved to Federal Cabinet said that the Prime Minister has been pleased to desire that, in terms of section 4 of the inter-Governmental Transaction Act, 2022, approval of the Federal Cabinet shall be obtained for constituting a CCIGCT.

The five members CCIGCT will be headed by Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs & Privatization, while Minister for Commerce, Industries & Production, Minister for Communications, Railways & Maritime Affairs, Minister for Power & Petroleum, and Minister for Law & Justice, Climate Change & Water Resources will be its members.

According the Terms of Reference (ToRs), the Cabinet Committee may authorize negotiations for a G2G agreement between the federal government and government of a foreign state; Constitute a negotiation committee for a G2G agreement or a commercial agreement, as the case may be, and approve price discovery mechanism; recommend approval of the G2G agreement or a commercial agreement finalized by the negotiation committee; recommend for relaxations, exemptions, exclusions or concessions from regulatory compliance; authorize fast track procurement of services of transaction advisors or consultants; and take such decisions necessary for expeditious execution of the commercial transaction. The Cabinet Committee shall facilitate and supervise the commercial transactions under this Act and pass necessary directions for removal of hurdles or difficulties.