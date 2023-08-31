Health minister  visits ThalassemiaHouse

Rawalpindi-The caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary, Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the thalassemia is increasing in Pakistan, although the disease can be controlled by conducting medical tests of the couple before marriage. He said that the countries which have controlled thalassemia are an example for us and public awareness and blood screening are indispensable to control this disease. He said this while visiting Thalassemia House, Tipu Road here on Wednesday. General (retd) Pervaiz Ahmed, Brig Kamran, Colonel Kamran, Dr. Zoha, CEO Health Rawalpindi Dr. Ijaz and others were also present on this occasion.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that provision of transplant facility in Thalassemia House is an important initiative and it will benefit thalassemia patients. He said that everyone has to play their role in controlling thalassemia so that this disease can be eradicated.

He said that the support of welfare organizations and philanthropists in Thalassemia House is valuable and apart from that citizens who donate blood also deserve tribute.

He said that there is a need to take special care of the children affected by thalassemia and it is our responsibility to help them to become beneficial citizens of the society despite their medical problems. On this occasion, the provincial minister met the children affected by thalassemia and inquired about their well-being.