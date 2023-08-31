Thursday, August 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Health minister  visits ThalassemiaHouse

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 31, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-The caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary, Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the thalassemia is increasing in Pakistan, although the disease can be controlled by conducting medical tests of the couple before marriage. He said that the countries which have controlled thalassemia are an example for us and public awareness and blood screening are indispensable to control this disease. He said this while visiting Thalassemia House, Tipu Road here on Wednesday. General (retd) Pervaiz Ahmed, Brig Kamran, Colonel Kamran, Dr. Zoha, CEO Health Rawalpindi Dr. Ijaz and others were also present on this occasion. 
Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that provision of transplant facility in Thalassemia House is an important initiative and it will benefit thalassemia patients. He said that everyone has to play their role in controlling thalassemia so that this disease can be eradicated. 
He said that the support of welfare organizations and philanthropists in Thalassemia House is valuable and apart from that citizens who donate blood also deserve tribute. 
He said that there is a need to take special care of the children affected by thalassemia and it is our responsibility to help them to become beneficial citizens of the society despite their medical problems. On this occasion, the provincial minister met the children affected by thalassemia and inquired about their well-being.

Literacy department to observe literacy week from today

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1693370258.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023