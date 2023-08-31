Thursday, August 31, 2023
Hindus celebrate ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Agencies
August 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - The Hindu community observed their brotherhood festival commonly known as ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the main Sadhu Bela Temple here on Wednesday. Wearing colorful clothes, the participants observed their religious festival by tying the knot of protection and distributed sweets. They said that they used to observe the festival every year in this month, adding that Hindus celebrated the festival on sighting full moon in the lunar calendar’s Savan or Sravana month, during which Hindu women used to tie a thread of Rakhi around their brothers’ wrist and pray for their safety. In return, the brothers bless their sisters, promise to protect them and also give a gift as a token of their love and affection.

