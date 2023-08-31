Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Karachi twenty-seven, Lahore thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit fifteen and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with dry is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Palwama, Shopian, Baramula and Anantnag, while, in Jammu hot and dry.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh eleven, Pulwama and Shopian sixteen and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade.