HSHM, BNU forge partnership

LAHORE-In a momentous collaboration, Beaconhouse National University (BNU) and Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) have joined hands to revolutionize the landscape of hospitality and tourism education in Pakistan.

In the presence of Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO, Hashoo Group, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr Moeed W Yusuf, Vice Chancellor, BNU, and Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group. This initiative signifies a landmark step towards enriching educational opportunities for aspiring professionals in this dynamic field. BNU, a leading not-for-profit liberal arts university renowned for its commitment to excellence, is set to integrate HSHM’s expertise and experience into its academic framework. Hashoo Group, the largest hospitality conglomerate in Pakistan, with its iconic hotels and resorts, including Pearl-Continental Hotels, PC Legacy, and Hotel One, has been at the forefront of the industry for decades. At the MoU signing ceremony, Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, said, “This partnership is incredibly exciting for HSHM. We are dedicated to swift implementation and making these courses available to the students. The collaboration is designed to blend theoretical knowledge with practical skills, ensuring students are well-prepared for the industry as leaders.”