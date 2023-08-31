IGP orders foolproof security of Chinese nationals

Thursday, August 31, 2023
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Special Protection Unit Headquarters,

Our Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
LAHORE  -  Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman An­war has said that foolproof security of Chinese na­tionals working on all sensitive projects, including CPEC and Non-CPEC, is the first priority; there­fore, strong measures should be taken for the security of all foreign citizens, experts, and inves­tors. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that regu­lar inspection of foolproof security arrangements in offices, working sites, and residences should also be done. IG Pun­jab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the SPU personnel to deploy in the local districts or the nearest districts. IG Punjab said that a system should be de­vised for promotion in which all the SOPs for promotion from con­stable to inspector should be available. IG Punjab directed that the SPU personnel should do their duty honestly and leave no stone unturned in providing security and a peaceful environment to the foreign nationals. He expressed these views while chairing a meet­ing on the security of foreign nationals at the Spe­cial Protection Unit headquarters in Manawan.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited SPU Head­quarters in Manawan and chaired an important meeting on the security of foreign nationals. DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and DIG IT Ahsan Younas, including senior officers, participated in the meeting.

