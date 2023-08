ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the Secretary Interior to submit the details of cases registered against human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari while it also restricted the authorities from shifting her out of the federal capital. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of petitioner Shireen Mazari’s petition wherein she as mother sought bail for her daughter and list of the cases against her.