Increase in number of constituencies to benefit MQM, says Sanaullah

Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah has said that increase in number of constituencies after fresh delimitations on the basis of population census in Karachi will benefit Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan.

Speaking during a talk show of news channel on Wednesday night, he expressed the happiness that everyone accepted the census [results]. Everyone knew that the number of constituencies would increase according to the population, he added.

Sanaullah said that the MQM was concerned about the census but it would reap the benefit of rise in number of constituencies. However, the increase in number of seats likely to harm the People's Party, he maintained.

“Same is the case with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Those who are benefitting from the rise in number of constituencies, want the process to go ahead; and those who do not wish it should be stopped,” the ex-minister continued.

He said that some people are benefiting from constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After the census is approved, the constituencies should now be redrawn. The Constitution and the law require that constituencies should be redrawn after the approval of the census.”

Regarding the agreement with the IMF, he said that it was delayed despite “our hectic efforts”. The [PDM] government requested the IMF to soften conditions, but it turned it down.

The IMF said the agreement had been reached, it was immaterial who the prime minister was when the deal was signed and who was now, he stated.

Sanaullah claimed that “we had to ratify the terms of the agreement under great pressure. If we did not accepted the terms, the country would have defaulted. We have saved the country from a great danger.”

He said the PML-N has asked the [interim] government to allow consumers to pay the electricity bill in instalments.

Sanaullah said that he told the caretaker government that electricity bills would be reduced in winter, so now consumers should be allowed instalments. Those who cannot pay Rs15,000, should be allowed to pay Rs5,000.

Regarding the PTI chief, he said he was not aware of any deal that he was going abroad. If Hafiz Hamdullah has any information, ask him about it. There has been talk of “safe exit” in the past, one has to be careful on the issue.

He said if someone was facing a [criminal] case, he should face it and the decision should be according to the law.