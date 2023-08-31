JI to hold strike against inflated electricity bills on Sep 2

SIALKOT - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sialkot has called for a complete strike in Sialkot on September 2 against the unbearable increase in electricity bills. Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot Mian Asif said that the increase in electricity prices and unnecessary increase in taxes in bills have made the life of the a common man miserable. It has become more difficult for him to buy the basic necessities of life, he added. He said that the people should be given relief from the mounted electricity prices and unnecessary taxes included in the bill.
BODY OF YOUTH RECOVERED FROM NULLAH BHEED
A body of a 20-year-old youth was recovered from nullah Bheed on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Noman son of Wajid resident of Jail Road Sialkot. The police handed over the body to the relatives after the post-mortem.