JI to hold strike against inflated electricity bills on Sep 2

SIALKOT - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sialkot has called for a complete strike in Si­alkot on September 2 against the unbearable increase in electricity bills. Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot Mian Asif said that the increase in electricity prices and unneces­sary increase in taxes in bills have made the life of the a common man miserable. It has become more dif­ficult for him to buy the basic ne­cessities of life, he added. He said that the people should be given relief from the mounted electric­ity prices and unnecessary taxes included in the bill.

BODY OF YOUTH RECOVERED FROM NULLAH BHEED

A body of a 20-year-old youth was recovered from nullah Bheed on Wednesday. The deceased was iden­tified as Noman son of Wajid resident of Jail Road Sialkot. The police hand­ed over the body to the relatives after the post-mortem.