LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘s (PTI) female activist, Dr Sarmad Malik, to police on three-day physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House, during May-9 violence. Earlier, the police produced Dr Sarmad Malik before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan after the identification parade. The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in the case and she had been identified in the process held for the purpose.