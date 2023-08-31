Thursday, August 31, 2023
KP govt approves funds for UoP

APP
August 31, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has granted essential funds totalling Rs 325 million under the salary allocation for the University of Peshawar (UoP).

Following this approval, the KP Finance Department has initiated the necessary official procedures for disbursing the funds to UoP. The Vice Chancellor of the university had previously applied to the provincial government, seeking funds to address the university’s financial challenges.

In a notification to the vice chancellor, the provincial government confirmed the release of funds for paying the salaries of university staff for August. These funds have been released as per the 2023- 24 Budget Book.

