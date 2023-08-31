KU holds provincial round table discussion on reforms for brighter future

KARACHI-A roundtable discussion jointly organized by the Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC) of the University of Karachi, the World Bank, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) engage with the relevant policy experts and stakeholders at the provincial level to discuss the way forward and pursue an actionable agenda for a bright future for Pakistan.

The roundtable discussion was on six different themes; achieving fiscal sustainability, transforming the private sector, unleashing the agri-food sector, achieving sustainable energy, learning poverty, and child stunting, said a statement on Wednesday.

Under the project, “Reforms for a Brighter Future: Time to Decide” the working group has drafted Pakistan Policy Notes 2023. The participants discussed various aspects and challenges being faced by the energy sector. The group of experts and stakeholders has made recommendations and through the discussion wanted to refine the proposals. The discussion was attended by well-known personalities from academia, the private sector, and the government of Sindh.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, appreciated the efforts of the organizers and said that the consultation process involving the academia would make the efforts significant to achieve the desired goals.

In her concluding remarks, the KU Director AERC Professor Dr Nooreen Mujahid stated that the reform is not a one-time agenda, it is a continuous process, and we all need to encourage dialogue and conversation, especially with the private sector and all other stakeholders.