Lion Escapes

On Tuesday, a lion was spotted on the loose at Sharea Faisal in Karachi which caused a mass spectacle in the area as media vehicles choked the roads and crowds gathered in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the escaped lion. Fortunately, the Sindh Wildlife Department was quick to act and no harm was caused to the animal or any of the pedestrians on the street. However, this incident once again highlights the problematic trend of keeping exotic animals as pets, to be shown off as symbols of wealth and power.

As per reports, the animal was being taken to a veterinarian in a loader vehicle when it escaped in the evening and hid under another vehicle in a parking area. With the lion now in custody of the animal control personnel, the animal’s owner has also been taken into custody and a case will be filed against him.

Not only were precautions not taken while transporting the lion, but keeping such exotic animals as pets in the first place is a risk to safety, for both the animal and the people in residential areas. It is imperative that legal proceedings are initiated against the owner as he was in clear violation of the Sindh Wildlife Protection Act 2020. Further, the authorities should also take strict action regarding reports of other exotic animals in the neighbourhood so that a clear message is sent.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place in Karachi, and there are many other unreported cases of exotic animals being held captive as pets. Earlier this year, a similar incident was reported in Islamabad’s DHA area when a leopard ran amok and injured three people before it was captured after more than five hours. It is crucial for the authorities to proactively enforce laws pertaining to the safety of exotic animals, as serious consequences are required to exorcise this ungodly obsession of our elite.