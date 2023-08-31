Thursday, August 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Literacy department to observe literacy week from today

Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Secretary for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education, Syed Haider Iqbal, has instructed the celebration of a literary week in all districts of Punjab. The Literary De­partment has issued a notification to all district officers regarding this. As per the notification, the literacy week will be observed in Rawalpindi, Gu­jranwala, and Sargodha divisions from August 31 to September 1. Likewise, activities will take place in districts of Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, and Multan Divisions from September 2 to September 4.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1693370258.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023