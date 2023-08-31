Literacy department to observe literacy week from today

LAHORE - Secretary for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education, Syed Haider Iqbal, has instructed the celebration of a literary week in all districts of Punjab. The Literary De­partment has issued a notification to all district officers regarding this. As per the notification, the literacy week will be observed in Rawalpindi, Gu­jranwala, and Sargodha divisions from August 31 to September 1. Likewise, activities will take place in districts of Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, and Multan Divisions from September 2 to September 4.