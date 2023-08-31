Literacy department to observe literacy week from today

LAHORE - Secretary for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education, Syed Haider Iqbal, has instructed the celebration of a literary week in all districts of Punjab. The Literary Department has issued a notification to all district officers regarding this. As per the notification, the literacy week will be observed in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Sargodha divisions from August 31 to September 1. Likewise, activities will take place in districts of Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, and Multan Divisions from September 2 to September 4.