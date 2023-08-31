Thursday, August 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Macron meets opposition chiefs to break French political deadlock

Macron meets opposition chiefs to break French political deadlock
Agencies
August 31, 2023
International

PARIS-President Emmanuel Macron will meet leaders of all of France’s political parties Wednesday, including his most bitter opponents, outside Paris in a bid to break the deadlock of a hung parliament. Deprived of an absolute majority in the National Assembly lower house since last year’s parliamentary elections, Macron said he wanted a “frank, honest and direct discussion” aimed at “acting together” for the benefit of voters.
In a letter inviting party bosses from the hard left to far right, Macron vowed to work together on writing new laws and “if need be” organising referendums -- a rare political tool that has previously backfired.
One idea under discussion is the government organising what has been dubbed a “preferendum” -- a non-binding public consultation that would offer voters multiple choice questions on issues such as immigration or education. Traditional one-question, yes-or-no referendums have in the past seen voters seek to censure the president himself, tripping up Francois Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac on European issues in 1992 and 2005. “By asking several questions, people may vent on one of them and respond on the issues on all the others,” government spokesman Olivier Veran told broadcaster BFMTV on Monday.

HSHM, BNU forge partnership

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1693370258.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023