Man, two daughters shot dead in Sheikhupura, killers at large

Our Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
SHEIKHUPURA  -  Three members of a family were gunned down in Shaq­pur Khurd, in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police sta­tion, some 24-km away from here on Wednesday.

According to police, un­identified people came on a motorcycle stormed into the house of Akram and opened indiscriminate fire at the family. As a result of which Akram and his two daugh­ters— Fatima and Uzma sus­tained critical bullet injuries and died on the spot. 

The motive behind the triple murder was stated to be an old enmity over a piece of land. 

On information, Factory Area police reached the spot and collected evidences. 

The police have sent the bodies to hospital for post­mortem. 

DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat directed the police to cordon off the area for the arrest of suspects at the earliest. 

Further investigation was underway.

