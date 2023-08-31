Man, two daughters shot dead in Sheikhupura, killers at large

SHEIKHUPURA - Three members of a family were gunned down in Shaq­pur Khurd, in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police sta­tion, some 24-km away from here on Wednesday.

According to police, un­identified people came on a motorcycle stormed into the house of Akram and opened indiscriminate fire at the family. As a result of which Akram and his two daugh­ters— Fatima and Uzma sus­tained critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The motive behind the triple murder was stated to be an old enmity over a piece of land.

On information, Factory Area police reached the spot and collected evidences.

The police have sent the bodies to hospital for post­mortem.

DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat directed the police to cordon off the area for the arrest of suspects at the earliest.

Further investigation was underway.