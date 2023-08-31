Thursday, August 31, 2023
Minister assures steps for welfare of prisoners

Agencies
August 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons, Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz, on Wednesday, assured the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners (CWP) of the maximum possible support for the welfare of inmates in the prisons. He was talking to a 5-member delegation of CWP led by Barrister Haya Zahid, who called on him. Sindh Home Secretary Syed Aijaz Ali Shah was also present in the meeting, according to a statement issued here. The minister was briefed that the CWP has been working for the last many years in the field of legal aid, legal empowerment, welfare and rehabilitation as well as research and policy work while it also provides legal representation to first-time under-trial prisoners, who were poor and needy and were implicated in petty offences.

Agencies

