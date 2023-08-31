More settlements in Evros region evacuated as wildfire rages for 12th day in Greece

The wildfire in Greece's northeastern region of Evros raged for the 12th day, forcing the evacuation of more settlements, local media reported on Wednesday.

The fire continued to rage despite the best efforts of Greek and foreign firefighters, who are assisted by firefighting planes and helicopters, on two main fronts, said the state-run AMNA news agency.

Consequently, residents of Yiannouli and Sidiro villages in the region were instructed to evacuate, it said, adding that the shift in wind direction from northeastern to southern has hampered efforts to contain the fire.

On Tuesday, the EU's Copernicus Earth Observation Program said the fires in northeastern Greece, the largest in Europe in the past two decades, have burned an area of ​​808.7 square kilometers (312.2 square miles), an area bigger than New York City.

Moreover, Balazs Iravju, spokesman for the EU Commission on humanitarian aid and crisis management, said the union has sent over 400 firefighters, 11 firefighting planes, 62 vehicles, and one helicopter in response to wildfires in Greece’s Evros region.