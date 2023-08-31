Nawaz will end inflation after coming into power: Maryam

Criminals who brought tears to eyes of people due to inflation, unemployment and poverty should be brought to justice.

LAHORE - Officebearers of the PML-N’s Punjab women wing met with party’s Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday and discussed with her structural changes in the organizational structure of the women wing, a communique issued by the party’s media wing said.

Addressing the meeting, Maryam commended the role played by the women wing in the party’s political struggle. “The women chapter of the party has shown unparalleled bravery, ideological commitment and courage in every political battle as it made women and youth the vanguard of country’s politics”, she observed. Maryam said that the PMLN Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif provided development opportunities to women and youth in all tenures of his government. “The period of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister from 2013 to 2018 was the period of lowest inflation and fastest growth. He will remove the darkness of poverty and inflation from Pakistan in the same way as he did by overcoming the problem of load shedding”, she said, adding that there was no need for the nation to be disappointed and hopeless in presence of Nawaz Sharif.

She alleged that inflation was caused by the fouryear tenure of Imran Khan. “If Nawaz Sharif had not been disqualified for the sake of this Ladla [Imran], there would have been no inflation in Pakistan today”, Maryam maintained and added that Nawaz Sharif will end inflation after coming into power again. Maryam said the criminals who brought tears to the eyes of the people due to inflation, unemployment and poverty should be brought to justice.

CM takes not ice of violence against domest ic workers.

Taking notice of the incident of violence against a young domestic worker in the precinct of Rawat police station, the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO and Commissioner Rawalpindi. Emphasizing zero tolerance for such actions, the chief minister instructed that legal proceedings be initiated against the individuals responsible for the mistreatment of the young girl without any discrimination.