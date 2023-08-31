 Pakistan down Bangladesh in Hockey5s Asia Cup 

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan continued their winning streak at the Men’s Hock­ey5s Asia Cup 2023 as they downed Bangladesh 15-6 in their second match in Sa­lalah, Oman on Wednesday. According to information re­ceived here, Pakistan captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf scored four goals, Arshad Liaquat and Muhammad Abdullah netted three goals each, Abdul Rehman scored two goals, while Ehtesham Aslam, Murtaza Yaqub and Zakaria Hayat scored one goal each. Pakistan’s Arshad Liaquat was awarded the man of the match award for his standout performance. In their opening match on Tuesday, Pakistan had de­feated Japan 26-1.