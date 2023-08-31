Thursday, August 31, 2023
Pakistan Navy prepared to meet all threats: PM

Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday emphasised the significance of war games in validating naval war plans in sync with military and national security policy, besides exploring operational concepts and refining deployment strategies. The prime minister, addressing the debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s war game Shamsheere- Bahr IX, lauded the well-deliberated plans of the force commanders and the insightful analysis of the war game, which would help crystallize operational plans for maritime security and seaward defence of Pakistan, a PM Office press release said. He also highlighted the enhanced responsibilities of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring the security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar Port. Prime Minister Kakar expressed complete confidence in the preparedness of the Pakistan Navy to meet all threats and challenges, and reassured the government’s commitment to provide all available resources for its capacity building.

HSHM, BNU forge partnership

