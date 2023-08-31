Pakistan team gets NOC to compete in SAFF U16 C’ship 

ISLAMABAD- The Pakistan football team has been issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to compete in the SAFF Under16 Cham­pionship in Bhutan. The game of football possesses a remarkable ability to unite the world and this champi­onship would see immensely talented U-16 players from every nook. The diligent ef­forts were undertaken by PFF and Candyland to un­earth talents. Out of the pool, 50 players were selected for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad. Com­prising 23 players and 7 offi­cials, the Pakistan U-16 foot­ball squad, nurtured through dedication and strategic col­laboration, stands prepared to make their mark. The first match of the national team would be against hosts Bhu­tan on September 1 while will face Maldives in the sec­ond game on September 3. Pakistan team would depart to Bhutan in the early hours of Thursday.