Pakistan team gets NOC to compete in SAFF U16 C’ship 

ISLAMABAD- The Pakistan football team has been issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to compete in the SAFF Under16 Championship in Bhutan. The game of football possesses a remarkable ability to unite the world and this championship would see immensely talented U-16 players from every nook. The diligent efforts were undertaken by PFF and Candyland to unearth talents. Out of the pool, 50 players were selected for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad. Comprising 23 players and 7 officials, the Pakistan U-16 football squad, nurtured through dedication and strategic collaboration, stands prepared to make their mark. The first match of the national team would be against hosts Bhutan on September 1 while will face Maldives in the second game on September 3. Pakistan team would depart to Bhutan in the early hours of Thursday.