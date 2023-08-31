“We lost too much in the flames, but we

gained in the knowledge of how to rise from

the ashes stronger and wiser.”

–John Evelyn

The Great Fire of London was a catastrophic fire that raged in the city for three days in September 1666. It started in a bakery on Pudding Lane and rapidly spread, engulfing thousands of buildings, including the iconic St. Paul’s Cathedral. The fire was finally extinguished by creating firebreaks and the help of favorable winds. The Great Fire of London resulted in the destruction of vast areas of the city, leaving an estimated 70,000 inhabitants homeless. However, it also paved the way for urban reform. The rebuilding process led to wider streets, brick construction, and improved firefighting measures, transforming the city’s architecture and public safety