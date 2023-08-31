PCF Secretary seeks ADG LDA’s support for promotion of Pak cycling

LAHORE -Moazzam Khan Klair, General Secretary of Pakistan Cycling Fed­eration (PCF), has sought the support of Munawar Abbas Bukhari, Additional Director General of LDA, for the promotion of cycling in Pakistan.

In a recent meeting held at the ADG LDA’s office, Moazzam Khan and Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, General Secretary of Pakistan Fed­eration Baseball (PFB), expressed their heartfelt appreciation for LDA’s valuable cooperation in launching the pioneering Green Lane Project. They foresee LDA’s partnership as a key contributor to the advancement of profes­sional cycling in Pakistan, through the federation.

They also commended LDA’s endeavors, express­ing confidence that their commitment to sports de­velopment will illuminate Pakistan’s name across all sporting domains. Moazzam Klair further conveyed his gratitude by presenting a bouquet, acknowledging the Ad­ditional Director General LDA’s dedicated involve­ment and genuine enthu­siasm for sports, encapsu­lating his sentiments.