Thursday, August 31, 2023
PCF Secretary seeks ADG LDA’s support for promotion of Pak cycling

PCF Secretary seeks ADG LDA’s support for promotion of Pak cycling
OUR STAFF REPORT
August 31, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -Moazzam Khan Klair, General Secretary of Pakistan Cycling Fed­eration (PCF), has sought the support of Munawar Abbas Bukhari, Additional Director General of LDA, for the promotion of cycling in Pakistan. 

In a recent meeting held at the ADG LDA’s office, Moazzam Khan and Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, General Secretary of Pakistan Fed­eration Baseball (PFB), expressed their heartfelt appreciation for LDA’s valuable cooperation in launching the pioneering Green Lane Project. They foresee LDA’s partnership as a key contributor to the advancement of profes­sional cycling in Pakistan, through the federation. 

They also commended LDA’s endeavors, express­ing confidence that their commitment to sports de­velopment will illuminate Pakistan’s name across all sporting domains. Moazzam Klair further conveyed his gratitude by presenting a bouquet, acknowledging the Ad­ditional Director General LDA’s dedicated involve­ment and genuine enthu­siasm for sports, encapsu­lating his sentiments.

