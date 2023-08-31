PCF Secretary seeks ADG LDA’s support for promotion of Pak cycling

LAHORE -Moazzam Khan Klair, General Secretary of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), has sought the support of Munawar Abbas Bukhari, Additional Director General of LDA, for the promotion of cycling in Pakistan.
In a recent meeting held at the ADG LDA’s office, Moazzam Khan and Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, General Secretary of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), expressed their heartfelt appreciation for LDA’s valuable cooperation in launching the pioneering Green Lane Project. They foresee LDA’s partnership as a key contributor to the advancement of professional cycling in Pakistan, through the federation.
They also commended LDA’s endeavors, expressing confidence that their commitment to sports development will illuminate Pakistan’s name across all sporting domains. Moazzam Klair further conveyed his gratitude by presenting a bouquet, acknowledging the Additional Director General LDA’s dedicated involvement and genuine enthusiasm for sports, encapsulating his sentiments.