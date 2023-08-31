Physical remand of 115 accused in Jaranwala riots extended

FAISALABAD - The court has extended physical remand of 115 accused involved in Ja­ranwala riots.

Police spokesperson Sub-Inspector (SI) Nav­eed Ahmad said here on Wednesday that the po­lice had registered vari­ous cases and nabbed 115 accused involved in Jaranwala riots.

They all were in po­lice custody on physi­cal remand and the police produced them in the competent court of law and requested for extension in their remand.

The court granted extension in the re­mand of 115 accused. The remand of the ac­cused arrested in cases No 1260, 1262, 1263 of City Jaranwala police station and case No 467 of Lundianwala police station was extended up to September 1, 2023, whereas extension in the remand of the ac­cused nabbed in case No 1261 of City Jaran­wala police station was granted upto Septem­ber 4, 2023, the spokes­person added.