PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphasized the significance of war games in validating naval war plans in synchronized with military and national security policy.

He was addressing the debriefing session of Pakistan Navy's War Game "Shamsheer-e-Bahar IX" in Karachi.

The Prime Minister also stressed on exploring operational concepts and refining deployment strategies.

He lauded the well deliberated plans of the Force Commanders and the insightful analysis of the war game, which would help crystallize operational plans for maritime security and seaward defence of Pakistan.

He also highlighted the enhanced responsibilities of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar Port.

He expressed complete confidence in the preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all threats and challenges and reassured the Government's commitment to provide all available resources for its capacity building.