Police arrest couple involved in torturing 8-year-old house maid  

RAWALPINDI - Rawat police have arrested a couple for its alleged involvement in torturing and shaving off hair of an eight year old poor housemaid in a private house society, informed sources on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Ali Sher and his wife Bakhtawar, against whom a case has also been registered by police, they said. According to sources, a man namely Fazeel Ahmed, hails from Rahim Yar Khan, appeared before Police Chokwy Bahria Town and lodged a complaint stating his neigbour Dr Kausar approached him and requested to send his 9 year old daughter Kinza Bibi to house of her daughter Bakhtawar living in Bahria Town Rawalpindi for looking after her (Bakhtawar) kids. He added he brought his daughter to house of Bakhtawar where she started working against Rs 6000 monthly wage. He told police Bakhtawar placed her daughter under severe torture while her husband attempted to suffocate her to death by wrapping a shopping bag over her head and face. “My daughter Kinza developed fracture in elbow and managed to escape house of Bakhtawar to save her life,” he said adding that Kinza reached Khanpur Dam. He mentioned some locals found Kinza abandoned there and informed me about her ordeal. He said the landlord lady had attributed a fabricated story that his daughter eloped with a labourer. He appealed police to register case against the accused couple and to arrest them. Police lodged FIR against Ali Sher and his wife Bakhtawar under sections 328A and 337V and held the accused.