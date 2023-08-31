Thursday, August 31, 2023
Police arrest drug peddler, recover mainpuri, motorcycle

Agencies
August 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against criminals on Wednesday arrested a mainpuri dealer and recovered mainpuri and motorcycle from his possession. On the directives of SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai SHO Irshad Ali Shahani under supervision of DSP Tando Jam Yar Muhammad Nizamani during patrolling arrested a mainpuri dealer Sudhir and seized 300 packets of mainpuri and a motorcycle from his possession while his accomplice managed to escape. Rahooki Police has registered a case against the arrested and absconder under Mainpuri act.

Agencies

