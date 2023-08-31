Police busts notorious gang in Peshawar

Peshawar - The Peshawar Police conducted an operation on Wednesday and apprehended an allegedly notorious gang responsible for a series of violent crimes, including target killings and robberies. The operation was led by Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Farid of Badhber police station, who had been actively pursuing the gang’s activities.

According to SHO Nasir Farid, the operation was initiated based on information provided by a 16-year-old student, Muhammad Yousuf, who was reportedly attacked by gang members while on his way to tuition classes on August 1st. During the incident, he was assaulted and shot, resulting in severe injuries.

Further details revealed that the SHO and his team successfully identified the gang’s involvement in violent incidents during targeted raids. He informed that two key suspects, Khadim Hussain and Abrar, were apprehended during the raids. Police claimed it was Khadim Hussain who had previously fired shots at the student, Muhammad Yousuf.

Local police believe that this gang has been operating behind a veil of darkness, engaging in heinous crimes such as robbery, targeted killings, and bike snatching, among others.