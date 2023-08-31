Police nab suspected dacoit in injured condition

Rawalpindi-A suspected dacoit, involved in snatching gold rings and mobile from a female school teacher besides misbehaving with her, was shot at and injured by police in an encounter, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. The injured dacoit was moved to hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Hamza, he said. Police recovered a pistol and motorcycle from possession of the dacoit.

According to him, a police party was on routine patrol when the cops detected two suspects riding on motorcycle. The police siganled the bike riders to stop for checking but the suspects opened firing on cops, he said adding that the police retaliated and shot at and injured one of suspects.

The accomplice of the injured dacoit managed to escape from the scene, he said. Police launched search operation to arrest the fleeing robber. He said that the detained dacoit revealed to investigators that the fleeing accomplice was his real brother. He added two days ago, two armed dacoits caught a burqa-clad woman (a school teacher) at Dhoke Hukamdad and snatched gold rings, mobile phones and other belongings and allegedly misbehaved with her. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Waris Khan.

City Traffic Police (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took stern notice of the incident and constituted a special police team tasking it to arrest the accused. The police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, obtained CCTV footage and conducted geofencing of the crime scene. On the other hand, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani along with his team including DSP Malik Rafaqat and SHO Inspector Javed Iqbal Mirza visited the house of victim school teacher and retuned her belongings including gold rings.