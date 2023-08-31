Thursday, August 31, 2023
Police to beef up security in public parks

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 31, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

 ISLAMABAD - A meeting was held to discuss the enhancement of security in public parks and markets focusing on effectively identifying stolen or lost mobile phones through IMEI numbers, a police public relation officer said on Wednesday. He said that the purpose of the meeting was to devise strategies for tracing mobile phones of accused involved in thefts and criminal activities using IMEI numbers as well as to overhaul the recording and obsolete systems. The IT experts highlighted that if an individual changes the IMEI number of a mobile phone and uses it on another device, it can be determined which IMEI number is original and which one has been altered. On this occasion, the CDA Officers emphasized the need for assistance from Islamabad Capital Police in transforming public parks into modern facilities. Moreover, CDA officers suggested the installation of cameras in public parks, market areas and internal and external roads with monitoring through the Safe City Command and Control Center. Additionally, a proposal was made to install emergency buttons in dimly lit areas, he added. 

Furthermore, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic recommended the inclusion of identification card records for individuals visiting public parks in the new system. CPO Safe City/ Traffic expressed firm cooperation with the officers and arranged a visit to the Safe City Command and Control Center.

OUR STAFF REPORT

