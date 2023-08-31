Policeman gunned down by unknown assailants in Quetta

QUETTA - A policeman was shot and killed by unknown armed men in the Sariab Road area of Quetta, po­lice said on Wednesday. The police said that a po­lice personnel named Akhatar Hussin died when unknown armed men opened fire at him in Mil Colony. A search operation has been launched to arrest the culprits involved in the ghastly inci­dent, the police added.

HOME MINISTER PAYS HOMAGE TO SLAIN POLICE COP

Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Wednesday paid homage to a martyred policeman who was gunned down by un­identified armed men. In a statement issued here, the caretaker provincial minister said that the late policeman set an example of professionalism by rendering his life in line with duty. He also sought a report from the Inspector General of Balochistan Po­lice in that regard. The minister expressed sympa­thies with the bereaved family and prayed Allah for the elevation of ranks of the martyred police official.