Policeman gunned down by unknown assailants in Quetta

QUETTA - A policeman was shot and killed by unknown armed men in the Sariab Road area of Quetta, police said on Wednesday. The police said that a police personnel named Akhatar Hussin died when unknown armed men opened fire at him in Mil Colony. A search operation has been launched to arrest the culprits involved in the ghastly incident, the police added.
HOME MINISTER PAYS HOMAGE TO SLAIN POLICE COP
Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Wednesday paid homage to a martyred policeman who was gunned down by unidentified armed men. In a statement issued here, the caretaker provincial minister said that the late policeman set an example of professionalism by rendering his life in line with duty. He also sought a report from the Inspector General of Balochistan Police in that regard. The minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed Allah for the elevation of ranks of the martyred police official.